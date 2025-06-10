Palestine activists target Newcastle BBC, London Leonardo offices

“It is the duty of ordinary citizens to take direct action against the institutions perpetrating the genocide in Gaza”, says group

~ Scott Harris ~

Palestine Action says its activists early this morning targeted the Newcastle offices of the BBC and the London headquarters of weapons manufacturer Leonardo.

The BBC offices were covered in symbolic blood-red paint, with the words ‘Liars’ and ‘Free Gaza’ sprayed on the front of the building. The glass of numerous windows was smashed, along with the front doors of the building. This action follows on from previous operations targeting the BBC’s London headquarters in October 2023 and February 2025. In a press release the group said the publicly-funded broadcaster has a “consistent pro-Israel bias”, and “sanitises the war-crimes being committed in Gaza”.

The Italian-owned company Leonardo is one of the world’s biggest arms manufacturers, with extensive ties to the Israeli state. The firm makes parts for Apache attack helicopters in Britain, as well as manufacturing laser targeting systems for F-35 fighter jets. These aircraft have been central to the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, and the slaughter of the population. While the British government supposedly suspended export licenses for British-made F-35 components, going directly to Israel, in September 2024, parts made at the Leonardo plant are still being shipped to Israel via the USA.

BBC Newcastle offices

Leonardo’s premises have consistently been targeted by Palestine Action, most recently in March, when the electricity to their Edinburgh arms factory was cut off, stopping the production of weapons at the site.

Today’s actions take place at a time when the Palestinian population of Gaza is in a desperate situation, and being pushed to the point of extinction by a combination of enforced starvation, and indiscriminate daily targeting by Israeli forces. The British government have consistently assisted Israel in carrying out this Genocide, and like the BBC, remained silent even in the face of the very worst atrocities.

“In the face of Starmer’s silence, it has been left to ordinary people to do what they can to try and stop the daily killing in Gaza”, said the group in a press release, “It is the duty of ordinary citizens to take direct action against the institutions perpetrating the genocide in Gaza”.

Currently 19 Palestine Action members are behind bars, including the Filton 18, who have been locked-up on remand for as long as 10 months, with anti-terrorism legislation being abused to detain them, despite the fact they have never been charged with any terrorist offences. Over 20 international legal organisations have condemned their treatment, as well as the United Nations, and Amnesty International.

Top photo by Novapix