Don’t despair, organise!: Affinity Collective

The Ecology of Freedom,​ M.Bookchin

The way in which we are conditioned to live our lives in Western society is unsustainable. We need alternative models and we can’t look to policy makers to deliver the changes necessary to provide safety, shelter to its citizens and protection to our ecosystems. ​Two of the biggest emergencies facing Ireland right now are the ecological devastation imposed by profit driven forestry companies and the ongoing housing crisis which is seeing rents being driven up, housing quality going down and rough sleeping homelessness rising to all-time high. ​In Dublin​, from 2012 to the present day, the price of a house or apartment has risen by 80-90%. Wages have risen disproportionately, increasing by only 18%. Rents have risen sharply also. Amid this crisis, hundreds of properties lay barren and derelict while falling into disrepair.

The Affinity Collective is ​seeking to offer up a potential solution to these problems, one of many ways ​in which we can​ band together and take the future into ​our​ own hands.​ ​It​ was born out of a mutual desire for change and to collaboratively co-create an alternative model to the failings of our​ corporate capitalist society. Soon to call a 9.5 acre plot in Rural west Ireland home, the C​ollective is a radical land cooperative who in 2018 came together with the will to act upon shared ideals, inspiration and to co-create solutions to the problems we face.​ ​Committed to a grassroots approach, the Affinity Collective seeks to promote agricultural and social permaculture : the nurturance of preexisting and creation of new local self-sustaining ecosystems which include decentralised and non-hierarchical human activity; and which protect and provide for all their mineral, vegetal, animal and human agents.

Members of the collective have different stories and come from a variety of backgrounds including activists, citizen scientists, and artists with experience in the DIY scene, guerrilla gardening, community growing and living and organising in social centres. They are committed to using all the skills and resources at their disposal to build a base of mutual aid, sustainable living, and grassroots organising.

So how did we get where we are?

Well​,​ first​,​ we had to realise that we can and need to radically restructure the way we organize societies and communities as a species by replacing what we see as oppressive structures with models based on accessibility, cooperation and empowerment. The seemingly insurmountable injustice and distress act as a catalyst to organize and can give unique leverage to achieve projects and build the communities that we so desperately need.