Trans+ Pride 2025: Our bodies, our freedom

This year’s event in London saw more than 100,000 take to the streets

Building on last year’s momentum of the world’s largest ever Trans+ protest, the march on Saturday (26 July) is once again being largely ignored by a media more focused on laundering Israel’s ongoing genocide and platforming far-right hate, racism, and xenophobia.

The trans liberation movement continues to grow in the UK. Protests swept the country earlier this year in response to court rulings that doubled down on binary gender. The British state and media establishment increasingly platform xenophobic rhetoric while pandering to gender-critical lobbies. In the US, Trump’s establishment has set the tone by rolling back rights in healthcare, education, and public participation for trans people. Far-right Christian networks export these attacks by funding anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns and legislation in Europe, Africa, and beyond.

Patriarchy builds hierarchical domination by framing gender inequality as natural. Radical feminism has always fought against the reduction of womanhood to biology, showing that gender is not fixed but shaped by the imposed hierarchy of power in society. From birth, gender is imposed and policed through family, schools, religion, media, and the law. Capitalism depends on gendered domination, with the control of reproductive labour being historically a key building block of the system’s extraction logic.

Like race and class, gender is a tool of control backed by fear, punishment, and repetition. Legal changes may offer some relief, but law exists to preserve order, not to free us. Radical trans politics is about changing how we live—not just how we’re categorised. Real freedom means rejecting definitions imposed by law or biology—and building knowledge from experience, care, and resistance.

Trans people have always been at the heart of resistance and class struggle—from Stonewall to today’s fights for prison abolition, migrant justice, and mutual aid. Gender freedom is not separate from these struggles—it’s part of the same fight for collective liberation.

Some earlier feminist movements, while rightly challenging the male-dominated class politics, often failed to sustain a liberatory, intersectional vision—leaving parts of the movement vulnerable to liberal cooption, and, in some cases, to alignment with reactionary calls for purity and exclusion.

Bodily autonomy and the freedom to choose are at the core of today’s radical feminism. The same far-right forces targeting trans people, migrants, disabled people, and racialised communities are attacking abortion rights.

On 6 September, the UK’s largest annual anti-abortion march will take place in London. A grassroots, trans+ inclusive feminist coalition is calling for mass mobilisation to counter it—defending bodily autonomy, gender freedom, and reproductive justice for all.