Anarchist News Review: Palestine Action Ban, Welfare Rebellion and Israel-Iran-US

Recent Articles

Assisted Dying Bill: The neoliberal politics of death The Assisted Dying Bill cleared the House of Commons in the same week the government confirmed its commitment to slashing financial support for disabled and chronically-ill people ~ punkacademic ~ The Labour government’s commitment to finish the job started by its Tory and Liberal Democrat predecessors has taken vivid form in the proposed cuts to the health

Labour’s authoritarian urge Labour’s desire for authority comes from an instinct to prove they can manage the workers best ~ Jon Bigger ~ Two themes have been ever-present in Labour Party history.

The dangerous precedent of Palestine Action’s attempted proscription This decision is part of a campaign by the British state to quell direct action movements ~ James Horton ~ Palestine Action, it was announced on Friday, is set to become a proscribed group.

Palestine Action ban: Trolls on parade The government’s attempt to brand non-violent direct activists as “terrorists” has already backfired ~ Tabitha Troughton ~ This was the week when language in the UK temporarily gave up.