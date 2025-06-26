Anarchist News Review: Palestine Action Ban, Welfare Rebellion and Israel-Iran-US

It comes to something when even voicing support for a non-violent direct action group risks being designated as crossing the line, but Labour is no defender of freedom of speech and protest.
Tabitha and Andy join us to discuss the decision of former defender of principled dissent Keir Starmer to ban an organisation that he might once have protected, that same MP’s determination to rob billions off the poorest to spend on pointless nuclear bomber aircraft, and self-titled “real opposition” leader Nigel Farage’s bung to rich foreigners.