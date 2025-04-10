Anarchist News Review: Anti-fascist crackdown, Stock market falls, new BDS and predicting murder

“There’s a strong tradition of far-right activism in universities, anti-fascists have been trying to combat that and they’ve been demonised for it”

~ Mike Finn joins us to talk about Austria’s targeting of anti-fascists barely a month after being forced into a three-party coalition to shut out the far-right, and how “liberal order” governments across Europe often still seem to think of the left as the greater threat.

We also talk about the chaos of tariff imposition and its ideological underpinnings, especially in the context of a globalisation project we have never been huge fans of. Back at home, an attempt is being made to pile pressure on Israel-supporting companies with a revived boycott campaign alongside direct action from Youth Demand, and the government has unveiled its latest dystopian brain fart …