Seven anti-fascists wanted by Hungary turn themselves in

Maja T offered fourteen years in plea deal for attacks at neo-Nazi ‘Day of Honor’

~ Juju Alerta ~

Seven of the anti-fascists in hiding since the ‘Day of Honour’ events in Budapest have turned themselves in to German authorities, reported ABC Dresden on 20 January. The unnamed activists are accused of dangerous bodily harm and membership of a criminal organisation following attacks on German, Polish and Hungarian neo-Nazis at the far-right convergence in February 2023.

It is understood that several of them are also accused of attempted murder. Gino, another anti-fascist wanted in the case, was recently arrested in France and is currently battling his extradition to Hungary.

Meanwhile, supporters reported that Maja T., a non-binary activist also accused in the case, is being offered 14 years in prison in return for a confession. Extradited to Hungary in what supporters described as a ‘night and fog’ operation, they could otherwise face up to 20 years at trial.

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office and domestic security service have been cooperating with Hungarian authorities in the two-year hunt for the activists. Their family and friends were also subjected to widespread surveillance, including over twenty house searches. During the investigation, widespread agitation by Hungarian and German neo-Nazis caught on in the press. As with the Antifa-Ost case, “absurd threat scenarios of a new RAF and left-wing terror were propagated”, said ABC Dresden.

“The potential will to extradite us is an expression of a transnational hunt for anti-fascists”, said the seven in a statement. They described the accusation of attempted homicide raised against some of them as “a politically motivated escalation” which serves “to deter and legitimise the action against anti-fascist practice. It is obvious that the current anti-fascist movement is not aimed at killing Nazis”.