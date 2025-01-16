Antifascist Gino extradition to Hungary delayed

The activist is accused of attacks on neo-Nazis at the February 2023 “Day of Honour” in Budapest

~ Rob Latchford ~

A court in Paris yesterday accepted antifascist Gino’s lawyers request for further information on the conditions of detention and the conduct of a possible trial in Hungary. This is especially to ensure that the court in Budapest will be trying him on the facts of the case rather than his political opinions.

Gino, said to be originally from Albania but a resident of Italy for the last twenty years, was arrested in November on a European arrest warrant, and is accused of being involved in attacks on neo-Nazis at the February 2023 “Day of Honour” in Budapest.

Hungary will have to provide this additional information within 15 days, or Gino will not be extradited. Supporters say that given multiple statements by Hungarian government spokespersons concerning the case, it will be almost impossible to prove its impartiality during the trial.

Gino, who continues to be detained at Fresnes prison, was able to speak briefly with his family in the courtroom and according to supporters appeared to be well.

Outside the court there has been a wave of support from French antifascists, as well as from the parliamentary left. The communist newspaper L’Humanité reported the activist risks prison for the simple fact of “having demonstrated against neo-Nazis”. One left-wing member of the Assembly described the case as a “hunt for anti-fascist activists organised by the Hungarian far-right president Viktor Orban”.

The “Day of Honor“ is an annual gathering of far-right extremists that regularly provokes anti-fascist counter-protests. According to police reports, from February 9 to 11, 2023, there were several attacks by international activists on perceived far-right extremists. Four people were reported to have been seriously injured.

Last summer, non-binary activist Maja T. was extradited from Germany to Budapest, and the possible extradition of Hanna, accused of attempted murder in Budapest, is being examined. The Hungarian police had already arrested Ilaria Salis from Italy and two activists from Germany, Tobias E. and Anna M.

Ten months later, their trial began in Budapest for various offences including membership in a criminal organisation. Tobias E., who is from Berlin, agreed to a fast-track trial and is now awaiting early release after serving his sentence. Salis was released from prison and transferred to house arrest in Budapest. Since then she has been elected to the European Parliament which has resulted in her being released from house arrest.

The next hearing in Gino’s extradition case is scheduled for 12 February.

