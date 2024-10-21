Maja T deportation: Saxony police mobilised anti-terrorist forces with “no concrete evidence”

Official letter reveals extent and speed of operation to extradite queer antifascist to Hungary, despite injunction appeal

~ Kit Dimou ~

The authorities in the German state of Saxony “could hardly wait to extradite” antifascist activist Maja T to queer-hostile and authoritarian Hungary, say supporters. According to responses received from the Saxon State Ministry of the Interior, and published by the Anarchist Black Cross, the authorities went into expensive and elaborate cooperation over the extradition, despite an application for a temporary injunction to the Federal Constitutional Court.

According to ABC Dresden, “It is reasonable to assume that this personnel effort was primarily aimed at extraditing Maja as quickly as possible and without attracting attention, leaving neither room nor time for interruptions”.

Maja T faces 24 years imprisonment in Hungary. The non-binary activist was arrested in Berlin in December 2023, and charged for allegedly forming a “criminal organisation”, in connection with attacks on a neo-Nazi rally in Budapest in February 2023. They were held in extradition custody in Dresden prison before being taken across the border on 28 June in what supporters called a “night and fog” operation.

The letter reveals that the Saxony Interior Ministry Police (LKA) “and the originally responsible Berlin authorities…have been in close contact…since the arrest of the person concerned”. For the extradition itself, it also provided so-called “external forces” including riot police and the anti-terror department (!) of the Saxony police. Despite alleged “danger aspects” and “expected disruptions to the extradition”, they openly admit that there was “no concrete evidence of an actual threat situation.”

“Maja’s extradition is by no means legally motivated and justified, but exclusively politically motivated”, said supporters, citing “the unbelievable extent of personnel and official cooperation and at this speed”, even overlooking an urgent application with the Federal Constitutional Court.

“The authorities were aware of the urgent application and knew that the outcome of the application was uncertain. They therefore deliberately decided to ignore it and deport Maja in the middle of the night”, said ABC Dresden, “Thus, the repression against anti-fascism in Maja’s case in Germany reached new, monstrous proportions overnight and just like that”.