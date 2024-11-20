Harrods workers balloting for Xmas strike

Luxury department store woes mount as workers oppose relentless overwork, stagnant wages and stripped-back benefits

~ Francis Kingston ~

With the luxury department store facing serious questions about its handling of Mohamed Al Fayed’s sexual abuse, Harrods workers are preparing to strike over Christmas.

Hundreds of retail, restaurant, kitchen and cleaning staff are balloting for strikes to start on 19 December, right in the middle of the store’s busiest season.

Having previously achieved a pay rise, staff say they still face relentless overwork, stagnant wages and stripped-back benefits, but Harrods does not recognise the United Voices of the World (UVW) union which represents them.

According to the union, part-time cleaning staff are forced to work nine days straight starting around 5am, bank holiday shifts are now mandatory and workers say days off are a fight to get.

Waiters in Harrods’ restaurants are demanding transparency over tips, a Christmas bonus and a meal allowance. “Harrods is prioritising profits over its workforce while owners are payed grotesque sums“, said UVW’s Petros Elia.

The ballot closes on 4 December.

Photo: David Iliff, CC BY-SA 3.0