Foul play as hundreds dead after Greek shipwreck

Up to 500 people may have died and more than 100 people rescued after a large vessel capsized in Greek waters.

The incident occured 47 nautical miles off the coast of the island of Pylos and both Greek and Italian authorities were informed of the presence of the boat, as was Frontex. It is thought that approximately 750 people were onboard the vessel, including around 100 children, and that teir journey started in Libya.

What Really Happened?

An early report of the tragedy stated that there were a large number of other vessels in the area which is “unusual” in this situation, as was the fact that such an overloaded boat wasn’t stopped sooner. Official reports failed to mention that the Greek Coastguard may have been towing the ship at the time of capsize. This has neither been confirmed or denied by Greek authorities — with Greek politician Alexis Tsipras stating:

“There was indeed a report” that the boat overturned while being towed by the coast guard — “I’m not an expert to know if it’s true”. The Press Project.

The scale of the incident has garnered headlines in many mainstream news outlets, yet it is the family and friends of those who have needlessly lost their lives at the hands of the EU who should be acknowledged.

