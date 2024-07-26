Sabotage and downpours greet a “grandiose” Olympics

The authorities decided on a unique opening ceremony in the open air, and maximum security with all the police in the world — both are getting pissed on

Hours before the start of the Olympic Games, coordinated acts of sabotage targeted several high-speed lines in France during the night, disrupting all traffic and immobilising 800,000 passengers. France Bleu explains, with supporting photos, that cables were burned. “They set fire to cable passages, in gutters where many cables pass which control the switch motors and the signals, it is optical fiber so a lot of combined cables”, stated the SNCF. “We have to remove the damaged cables (…) redo all the connections and retest everything”. Eurostar trains are also affected, blocking journeys between Paris and London.

Photo: France Bleu

No one has claimed responsibility for this sabotage yet. In January 2023, at the start of the movement against the raising of the retirement age, train traffic was completely interrupted at Gare de l’Est in Paris after electric cables were set on fire in Seine-et-Marne.

Intelligence services have been preparing for such an eventuality for years, while France is in the global spotlight. And still it’s a failure. It must be hot in the offices of the French police sleuths. Our country benefits from law enforcement that is both ultra violent, over-equipped, and totally incompetent. It’s very French.

“10 days of rain in 2-3 hours”

The ceremony planned for this Friday was designed with the risk of rain completely ignored. Superstars from all over the world are invited to sing in the middle of the Seine on boats, stands without canopies are installed along the river. But showers are forecast for this evening specifically over Paris, right during the ceremony. “Some models predict accumulations of 15 to 20mm of rain, or 10 days of precipitation in two to three hours,” explains La Chaîne Météo.

How will Aya Nakamura and Snoop Dog perform in the middle of a river, in the rain? Are the outfits and makeup waterproof? Will tourists who paid up to 2,700 euros to sit soaking wet along the Seine be satisfied with their spending? And will the dinners planned outdoors in the emblematic places of Paris be to the taste of the guests invited by Macron?

In any case, there is panic: the press conference planned for this morning was cancelled at the last moment.

The satellite view shows a nice patch of precipitation right over Paris at show time. At this point, it’s almost a supernatural intervention against Macron, or a return of karma. These Games, which cost billions, promise to be grandiose.

~ Contre Attaque