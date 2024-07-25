Freedom’s live post-election analysis — tonight at 8pm

Machine politics is back, and we’re here to bring you an anarchist perspective

Three weeks on from Keir Starmer’s installation as our elected overseer, there’s a whole load of interesting stuff to talk about, from the thumping majority of the Did Not Vote camp to a swathe of policies coming out of Downing Street and the repositioning of left/right politicking. To discuss these and more, Freedom will be hosting a live post-election analysis session, tonight at 8pm on our YouTube channel.

Jon Bigger, our ever-erudite host, will be joined tonight by Class War’s Jane Nicholl, Simon from our Publishing team, and Emily Apple of the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (if she get back in time from today’s demo). Tune in from 8pm for a listen and a chat!

Labour’s initial PR froth of has been entirely predictable: much as David Cameron before him, Starmer will blame everything wrong in society on the Tories, and insist that it will take more than one government to “put things right.”

The left is, to say the least, sceptical of this premise — and rightly so, since Labour policy is attempting a “more competent” business as usual, encompassing everything from letting loose the dogs of development on housing, to Wes Streeting’s continuation of the NHS privatisation party. But could any serious progress be made with the new government through “demands’ from this, that and the other leftie campaign group or NGO?

History suggests not. Without leverage and a growth in class-conscious activity, free from the shackles of little Britain divisions, Labour’s primary pressures in power will come from the same set of neoliberal lobbyists, “experts” and media heavyweights as ever. The revolving door of jobs for ex-ministers (one that’s clearly already been opened in expectation) will be a potent draw and with the evisceration of journalism nationwide there is precious little oversight going on. Which is, of course, something Freedom Press would like to change.