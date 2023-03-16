The 2023 Anarchist Bookfairs List

Welcome to this year’s list, which sees a full return to form with the highest number of anarchist and anarcho-friendly bookfairs in five years, happening across more than a dozen towns and cities. It’s encouraging to see events like Dorset returning after a venue trouble-related hiatus, Peterborough getting its second showing on the trot, and a newcomer in the form of the First Hull Radical Bookfair.

As ever this article was collated too late to catch the Derry Radical Bookfair in January, and worthy mentions go to Sheffield Radical Bookfair on February 4th, as well as Weston-Super-Mare on the 12th. All the best to the collectives who put those together!

Below is a quick summary of confirmed bookfair dates, more details on each can be found further down this page.

March 18th: Liverpool

April 22nd: Bristol Radical History Festival

May 13th: Newcastle

May 27th: Glasgow

August 12th: Hull

September 2nd: Bradford

October 7th: London

October 7th: Dorset

October 14th: Peterborough

November 4th: Manchester

December: Belfast (details tba)

Note: All details are subject to change, be it due to unforeseen pandemic problems or because sometimes stuff goes wrong. Let us know via editor @ freedompress.org.uk if so, or if you want an anarchist bookfair in Britain or Ireland adding to the list!



Belfast

Belfast Anarchist Bookfair

Facebook | Contact: justbooksbelfast at gmail.com

December, tba

Initially looking at a Spring event, the organisers have now settled on a winter inning, with more details tba.

Bradford

Bradford Radical Bookfair

Website | Facebook event | Twitter

September 2nd

At the 1 in 12 Club

11am-4pm

Confirmed stalls include the AnarCom Network, Pirate Press, Northern Herald Books, the Communist Workers Association, Earth First, Yorkshire CND, Gutter Gear, West Yorks Hunt Sabs, Forged Books,

and Bandicoot.

Alongside the usual cafe events will be going on through the day, including Jack Horner (aka Leon the Pig Farmer), a Manchester-based Yorkshire beat poet, followed by a poetry session featuring your regular compere Tatty Hoggarth.

Bristol

Bristol Radical History Festival

Website | Facebook

May 14th at the M-Shed

10am-4.30pm

The fifth outing for the history festival explores two main themes: radical Bristol and the Visual Arts, and Bristol Trade Union History Then and Now. Ever heard of Doris Hatt? Monica Sjöö? The Bristol Tramways Lock-Out? Well if not, prepare to be treated to some interesting tales.

Dorset

Bristol Radical History Festival

Website | Facebook | Contact: dorsetbookfair at riseup.net

October 7th at the Bad Hand Coffee Warehouse, 7 Norwich Road, Bournemouth

11am-5pm

Back in Bournemouth this year, the bookfair is a stone’s throw from the sea and the town centre, with kids’ area and donations-based vegan food all day. Bookings for talks and workshops are well underway and suggestions are welcome – along with volunteers for the day. An afterparty with live music will be put onat The Four Horsemen Pub just round the corner.

Vendor info: Setup is from 10am, £20 per table, we have to hire them this time. We welcome suggestions for talks and workshops and we’ve some interesting stuff booked in already

Glasgow

Red and Black Clydeside Bookfair

Website

May 27th at The Clubroom, CCA, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

4pm-9pm

A gathering of libertarian/anarchist collectives, organisations, and individuals in the Centre for Contemporary Arts. With talks from Ben Franks, Iain McKay, Nick Heath, Hailey Maxwell and Jade Saab.

Hull

The First Hull Radical Bookfair

Facebook

March 18th at The Danish Seamen’s Church, 104 Osborne St

11am-4pm

With stalls and poetry already lined up, plus organisational backing from the folks who do the regular Bradford showing, so fingers crossed for a good day! There’s limited space for stallholders so if you’re interested message them asap.

Liverpool

The 5th Liverpool Anarchist Bookfair

Website | Facebook

March 18th at The Black E, 1 Great George St

11am-5pm

A day of more than two dozen stalls, and workshops including talks on everything from resistance in Chiapas to sexism in the workplace and print cultures of 1930s Spain. Contact them for details about booking a stall or running a talk/workshop on liverpool.anarchistbookfair [at] gmail.com

London

Anarchist Bookfair in London

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Contact: anarchistbookfairlondon at riseup.net

October 7th across three central London venues

Details tba

Stall booking, artwork, a website retool, a mixtape etc are all in the process of being sorted, keep an eye on their various links for details.

Manchester

Manchester Anarchist Bookfair

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Email: manchester at bookfair.org.uk

It’s in the process of being organised, with a rumoured date of November 4th – details to be announced soon.

Newcastle

Ewan Brown Anarchist Bookfair

Website | Facebook | Contact: newcastleanarchistbookfair [at] protonmail.com

May 13th 2022 at the Star and Shadow Cinema

All day event

Food, stalls, workshops, a kids’ space and live music from Georgia May and Colly Metcalfe. Plus, as it’s at Newcastle’s fantastic radical cinema space, there’s also showings on of The Big Meeting and The Battle of Stockton respectively.

Peterborough

Peterborough Radical Bookfair

Facebook

October 14th at The George Alcock Centre, Whittlesey Rd, Stanground, Peterborough

11am-4.30pm

It’s year two for the plucky Cambridgeshire team after a really well organised 2022, in a fully accessible venue. Details are all being worked out at the moment, to get a stall just send ‘em a message.

Nothing Announced (yet) …

Bristol: Active Distribution were the driving force for a series of bookfairs last year, we’ve given them a shout to ask if there’s a schedule for more in 2023.

Nottingham: The usual group behind the city’s radical bookfair are Fiveleaves, who tell us they’re not sure if they’ll be running a bookfair this year or not. Keep an eye on their facebook for updates!

Pic: As last year, the Newcastle bookfair poster is standout pretty so takes pride of place as out main image.