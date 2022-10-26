Hospitals in Burgas are ‘full’ of unidentified bodies

Bulgaria: Chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev says of the state of migration in Bulgaria that:

“Hospitals in Burgas are full of unidentified dead persons that hunters find in the forest. They cannot be released because their identities cannot be established.”

The district’s only forensic doctor, Dr. Galina Mileva, has commented upon this horrifying reality:

“There is a huge refugee flow, not only as migrants across the Turkish border, but also Ukrainians. We have many Ukrainians who died here. The relatives of some of them are ready to carry out their funerals here. However, others remain in the morgue, unclaimed. […] A new storage cabinet for storing corpses should be purchased.”

This article first appeared in Are You Syrious?

Image: @lupa.bg