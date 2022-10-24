Unaccompanied minors left living on the streets in Paris

Some of them have been there for four months. They are people left on the street, forgotten and invisibilized, who have nowhere to sleep but that street, between two bridges. They are from Palestine, Afghanistan, Liberia and other places. They are people who don’t matter so much where they come from, but who are not welcomed by the French state. They are unaccompanied minors under appeal to the courts in Paris, Créteil and Bobigny.

Tents are between two bridges, in dangerous conditions for the minors sleeping there. Credit: Les Midid du Mie

Having nowhere to go, many of them had settled in the Bastille camp. Soon, however, evicted for “sanitary” reasons. After a quick interview they were sent away and left with no other shelter: many decided to move between the two bridges along the nearby road, where their health is not protected and the noise is constant. They live now in extremely dangerous conditions, on either side of a freeway connecting to the highway.

They are minors seeking a dignified life when child protection is not guaranteed. Les Midis du Mie demands urgent action.

