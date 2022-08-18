Palestine Action forces Elbit landlord to abandon Birmingham offices

Inside sources, as well as activists monitoring the site, have confirmed to Palestine Action that real estate giant Fisher German, an accomplice in Elbit war crimes, have been forced to abandon their Harborne office ‘Vine Property Management‘. This comes after relentless direct action aimed at the site, with a rooftop occupation staged last summer and five counts of action at the site in 2022 alone – activists smashing windows and dousing the property in red paint. Boards have gone up on windows and doors at the sites, and workers have been absent for some time.

It was this site in particular that leased a factory in Shenstone (UAV Engines Ltd.) to Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms company. UAV Engines Ltd. are responsible for the production of engines and other parts used in assembling Israel’s military drones. This relationship spurred on a sister campaign against the real estate company, as was the case for JLL who formerly leased central London offices to Elbit, with activists taking covert action at Fisher German sites demanding they ‘#EvictElbit’. The campaign will continue until a formal announcement is made by Fisher German, confirming the termination of Elbit’s lease in Shenstone.

A Palestine Action spokesperson stated: “Elbit’s killer supply chain is crumbling under the weight of direct action. Elbit’s suppliers, landlords or other partners – beware. We’ll target anyone and everyone part of this complex, interconnected and deadly supply chain. APPH, Sedgemoor District Council and Good Packing Company will continue to face action at the hands of Palestine Action, as will Fisher German until a formal announcement is made by the company, confirming the termination of Elbit’s lease. Activists will be able to find more information about these targets and how to take covert action on our social media and website shortly. The message should be clear by now: divest from Israel’s arms trade, or get hit.”

Image: Palestine Action