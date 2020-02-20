The Green Anti-Capitalist Front Week of Action 2020: what’s on

It is our great pleasure to report that the Green Anti-Capitalist Front are still holed up in the building formerly known as Paddington Green police station. Much to the dismay of coppers everywhere, GAF have transformed this former temple of state violence into the headquarters for their 2020 week of action, which culminates in the Rally Against Capital next Friday 28th February. In preparation for the week of action, we at Freedom thought we’d do a little primer on who GAF are and what they’ve got in store for us.

Strictly speaking, GAF isn’t a specific group or organisation: it is “a name, a banner, a call to arms” that different groups of people can invoke, or act under, provided they agree with 7 ‘points of unity’. These points set out a broad-brush analysis of our current impasse and the beginnings of a way out; namely, that we are facing combined environmental crises which are inextricably bound up with white supremacist capitalist colonialism, and that the future of life on earth depends on the destruction of this system by the collective action of the international working class.



It is this emphasis on class struggle that clearly distinguishes GAF from its more liberal contemporaries such as Extinction Rebellion. Echoing radicals across the global south, GAF unequivocally asserts that it is white supremacist capitalism – not a generic “humanity” – that is the root cause of the environmental crisis, and that the nature and severity of this crisis requires us to adopt a wide variety of tactics, including forms of action not countenanced by XR or climate NGOs.

To this end, GAF have organised a full week of workshops, skill-shares and demonstrations in both London and Edinburgh, aimed at fostering the development of a class-struggle green politics in the UK. This will culminate in the Rally Against Capital – a direct confrontation with the bankers, the rich and the powerful in the City of London.

As ever, we recommend that all those planning to participate in the Rally familiarise themselves with GBC’s key advice when going on a protest.

London Week of Action Programme

Monday 24 February

6.30- 9pm, at Marble Arch: Take the Power Back demo

Tuesday 25 February

2pm tbc

6.30- 8.30pm, at Green London, Harrow and Edgware Roads

London, W2 1XJ: Worlds End: Climate and Capitalism

A workshop based on Worlds End, a comic

produced by the Mycellium Collective and published by Corporate Watch.

8.30- 9.30pm, at Green London: Learning from Ende Gelaende

Ende Gelaende is a series of large scale direct actions against coal that have been taking place in Germany since 2015. Ende Gelaende events have seen thousands of people engaging in well organised, effective and large scale actions that can’t help but impress. During this talk, a couple of comrades involved in Ende Gelaende will share their experiences of working with this succesful movement.

11pm- 12.30am, at Green London: Learning how to skip

Wednesday 26 February

2- 4pm, at Green London: Self-defence workshop

6.30- 7.30pm at Green London: Immigration raid resistance workshop with Newham Antiraids

Members of Newham Antiraids will be coming in to deliver a practical raid resistance workshop that aims to inform you about your rights, as well as concrete things you can do to support those being targeted in our communities.

7.30- 9.30pm, at Green London: What is ecofascism?

A talk with London Antifascist Assembly

Thursday 27 February

6.30- 8.30pm, at Green London: Seedbombing Workshop

A workshop on how to make seedbombs in preparation for Saturday’s seedbombing action

8.30- 9.30pm, at Green London: Effective outreach: How to effectively speak to the public about issues you care about

Come along to learn how to speak to an audience, how to have one on one conversations about controversial topics, and how to challenge views you disagree with, without it turning into an argument.

9.30pm, at Paddington Green Police Station: GAF Film Night

Films tba

Friday 28 February

2- 6pm, at Bank of England, Threadneedle Street, EC2R 8AH: Rally Against Capital – Fuck the Banks, Fuck the City!

Join GAF in the City of London to tell the bankers, the rich, the powerful that we won’t let them take our planet – the people will not go down without a fight and we’re taking the fight to them to show them what we can do when we organise.

7- 9pm, at St Mary’s Bedfont Hatton Road Bedfont, Feltham , TW14 8JR : End Heathrow Immigration Detention Centre Public meeting in Bedfont

End Heathrow Immigration Detention is a group that is campaigning for the permanent closure of the Heathrow detention centres.

A screening of “A story of police violence in France” by Ross Domoney and French 2019 documentary “J’veux du soleil” (A place in the sun) by Gilles Perret and François Ruffin. The films will be introduced by Ross Domoney. There will be a discussion and drinks and snacks after.

Suggested donation £2 unwaged/ £3 low waged/ £5 higher waged.

Saturday 29 February

12pm tbc

2- 4pm, exact location to be confirmed: Seedbombing

To combat the imminent threat to our environment GAF will be carrying out a seedbombing campaign, so that London’s dead concrete landscape can be tranformed into something beautiful and biologically diverse.

3.30- 5pm, at Green London: Next Revolution Reading Group

More details to follow

8- 9.30, at Green London: Cooperation Kentish Town: a new London food coop

details still to be confirmed

Sunday 1 March

1- 2.30pm, at Green London: Building a feminist antifascist response to the climate emergency with the Feminist Antifascist Assembly

more details to follow

Read: Global Britain’s real climate changers: Big Oil must be taken down

4- 7pm, at Green London: Protest first aid with Queercare

Details still to be confirmed

If you live in Scotland: