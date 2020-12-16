London Anarchist Black Cross launches online prisoner letter writing service

London Anarchist Black Cross has launched a virtual prisoner letter writing service. On their website, London ABC writes:

“To write a letter just send an email with the content to london_abc(at)riseup.net with the number of the solidarity card of your choice (between 1,2,3 above). Include the name of the prisoner you would like send the letter to (choose from prisoner list, or the name and the address of someone you know is inside, if not in the list) and the address you want to the reply sent back to, or you can use this address: Freedom Bookshop, Angel Alley, 84b Whitechapel High Street, London, E1 7QX. And we’ve done, you done, ABC will provide next day delivery.

When you write us the email with the content*(that will remain strictly confidential between few people from ABC London group), don’t forget your name or pseudonym, so we can recognise you in case the person inside writes back to the Freedom Bookshop address.

*content. If it’s a problem for you to share your thoughts, no worries, we understand. But we still encourage you to write: pick a name from the list and do so in your own pace and means.

If it’s the first time for you writing a letter to an inmate have a look here.”