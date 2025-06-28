Thessaloniki event: “The road to the Nakba”

Report from a presentation on the roots of Zionism in the lead-up to 1948

~ Giannis Voliatis ~

On Thursday (26 June) the Thessaloniki libertarian communist group Orizontia Kinisi (Horizontal Move) hosted an even at Ovradera social centre, presenting its research on the early history of Zionism. Attended by dozens of participants, the presentation discussed the roots and history of the movement, its political positions and the strategies that led to displacement of thousands of Palestinians during the Nakba (catastrophe) in 1948.

The presentation covered the causes that put the Zionist project to truck, from the antisemitic pogroms in Europe to colonial thought and practice, and showcased how British imperialism aided the colonisation process during the first quarter of the 20th century. Specific important aspects of the Zionist thought were highlighted that are generally unknown to the Greek radical movement, like its pseudo-historical validation, its questionable relation to Judaism, and the collaboration between the official Zionist movement structures and leading European anti-semites.

The presentation also included notes on the dirty role of Histadrut and “labour Zionism” in the establishment of the state of Israel, the love/hate relationship the various armed Jewish factions in Palestine had with the British mandate authorities, and the atrocities they committed. The purpose of the event was to arm the local radical movement with historical knowledge and arguments against Zionist historical revisionism, and the pro-Zionist monopoly on mainstream media discourse as the Gaza genocide continues.