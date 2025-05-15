Thessaloniki: Ovradera social centre update and appeal

Shielding the space with security rolling shutters will help keep it a safe and functional hub for resistance, solidarity, and self-organisation

~ Giannis Voliatis ~

The Ovradera social centre in the city of Thessaloniki, Greece was created around 4 years ago. It is the home of various anarchist, libertarian and feminist political groups and individuals. It also hosts the libertarian publishing house Koursal, the counter-information portal Alerta.gr, the Gizmo_Lab—a group that deals with information technologies and how they can be used to help the movement—and many other temporary or permanent initiatives.

In Greece, state repression has intensified in recent years, targeting the anarchist and libertarian movements through widespread evictions of squats and increased restrictions on public spaces like squares and university campuses for hosting activities and assemblies.

Aiming to expand the anarchist movement’s reach and engagement with society, Ovradera is a space that operates in a non-hierarchical, horizontal way and has a firm stance against racism, fascism and sexism. Although an integral part of the local anarchist/libertarian movement, it is a social centre open to any initiative that aligns with its basic principles and the collective way all decisions are made.

During its existence thus far, it has hosted various meetings and events (political and cultural), book presentations, exhibitions and solidarity campaigns (e.g. in support for Palestine, of people that were harmed by the floods and wildfires of the recent years in Greece, in support of political prisoners). In line with Ovradera’s ideals and mode of operation of , all the financial costs of the space are covered by its members or via financial benefit events.

Some months ago, Ovradera had to move to a different space, really close to the previous one. This move brought with it some heavy financial costs, mainly aimed to the protection and fortification of the new centre with metal shields, due to possible attacks from the state and fascists.

In order to cover part of these costs, the comrades of Ovradera decided to start a firefund campaign and are currently appealing for financial aid, however large or small. Comrades are also invited to spread the word—and of course to come visit whenever they happen to find themselves in Thessaloniki.