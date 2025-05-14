Activists target Elbit accountants and investors

Edwards and JP Morgan offices defaced with paint, windows smashed

~ Cristina Sykes ~

Palestine Action says its activists targeted Edwards Accountants in Birmingham and JP Morgan at Victoria Embankment in London early this morning (May 14th) due to their involvement with Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit. Both company’s offices were covered in red paint, and the front glass doors of JP Morgan were shattered.

Edwards Accountants are the listed accountants for Elbit Systems UK and its subsidiaries, whilst JP Morgan hold Elbit shares worth over $22m. This week, financial reports showed JP Morgan had reduced their investment in Elbit Systems by over 53%. However, they still remain a major investor in the company which is a major supplier of weapons for the Israeli military, which is committing genocide in Gaza.

Photos by Direct Action Images

Elbit Systems, which is the primary target of Palestine Action’s campaign, supplies over 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land-based equipment, as well as bombs, missiles and other weaponry.