Recent Articles

Germany prepares for war As a new chancellor is inaugurated, German companies are preparing to increase arms production and stop relying on US protection ~ Omar Kardoudi, El Confidencial ~ The geopolitical shift in the landscape brought about by Donald Trump’s arrival in the White House has forced European countries to develop their own defence plans.

Shut the System target Barclays over fossil investments Group claims coordinated graffiti, superglue and cable-cutting actions ~ Cristina Sykes ~ Shut The System (STS) says its activists have targeted branches of Barclays bank and the homes of senior management ahead of the bank’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

Colombia: Indigenous mobilisation for peace Some 16,000 members of Colombia’s Indigenous communities were returning home this weekend after attending the capital on International Workers’ Day ~ Rob Latchford ~ The Indigenous collective, known as the minga, had come from the southern departments of Cauca, Nariño, and Putumayo.

All change in the councils: Except it isn’t Oh garçon, I’d like Enoch-was-right Toryism with even more grifting, please.