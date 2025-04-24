Anarchist News Review: Trans rights in court, evictions in Greece and Labour’s latest mess

Andy, Rhiannon, Sam and Simon discuss the UK Supreme Court’s ruling, what it means legally and what it actually means for trans people, as well as the solidarity demonstrations that took place over the weekend.

We also look at the legacy of Pope Francis, the evictions in Greece and the Brazilian government’s continued repression of native peoples. Finally, finishing off with Kier Starmer’s Labour Government’s ongoing identity crisis and what anarchists might do in the face of continued government cuts and austerity.