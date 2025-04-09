French court rejects antifascist Gino extradition to Hungary

Judge cites “risks of violations of guaranteed rights” to freedom from torture and to a fair trial in Budapest

~ Scott Harris ~

The extradition chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal today (9 April) rejected the extradition to Hungary of Rexhino “Gino” Abazaj, a 32-year-old Albanian anti-fascist wanted for alleged violence against neo-Nazis in Budapest. Arrested in November 2024, he was already released in late March under judicial supervision, which has now been lifted. The activist would have faced up to 24 years in prison if extraticted, in a case which sparked a widespread mobilisation from activists as well as unions and politicians.

The president of the court cited “risks of violations” of the rights guaranteed by articles of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), relating to the prohibition of torture and the right to a fair trial. Gino hailed the decision as “very positive”, for himself as well as other activists. “There are other anti-fascists wanted by Hungary, others in prison, but France has shown today that it must not be subjected to the demands of an authoritarian and neo-fascist country like Hungary” he said.

Gino’s arrest stems from his alleged involvement in clashes during the far right “Day of Honour” gathering in Budapest in 2023. Seventeen other anti-fascists have been arrested in the case, including Italian MEP Ilaria Salis who spent 15 months in pre-trial detention, Maja T who was extradited to Hungary last year, and Johann G, arrested in November. In January, seven more anti-fascists wanted in the case turned themselves in.

While Hungarian authorities accuse anti-fascists of participating in a “criminal organisation” and committing violent acts., neo-Nazi participants in the same clashes were released without prosecution. During Gino’s case, Hungary’s vague assurances about detention conditions and trial fairness drew sharp criticism, and the defence cited grim reports of “white torture” in Hungarian prisons, including permanent solitary confinement and 24-hour surveillance.

Gino could still be arrested if he travels to other European countries, and supporters will now aim to cancel the European arrest warrant issued at the request of Viktor Orbán’s government.