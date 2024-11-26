Antifascist Gino arrested, faces extradition to Hungary

European police hunt for Nazi-attackers sees new arrest in Paris, following extradition of Maja T and detention of Johann G

~ Juju Alerta ~

The Hungarian authorities are requesting the extradition of an antifascist arrested in Paris, reported Radio Onda d’Urto on 16 November. The comrade, named as Gino, was arrested in Paris on a European arrest warrant, and is accused of being involved in attacks on neo-Nazis at the February 2023 “Day of Honour” in Budapest.

Gino, said to be originally from Albania but a resident of Italy for the last twenty years, was subsequently taken to the Fresnes prison near Paris, and is awaiting a French judge’s decision on his extradition.

This summer, non-binary activist Maja T. was extradited from Germany to Budapest, and the possible extradition of Hanna, accused of attempted murder in Budapest, is being examined. Ten days ago, the police in Thuringia arrested Johann G., who is wanted in connection with German investigations on attacks on neo-nazis in Saxony, as well as the Budapest case.

The “Day of Honor“ is an annual gathering of far-right extremists that regularly provokes anti-fascist counter-protests. According to police reports, from February 9 to 11, 2023, there were several attacks by international activists on perceived far-right extremists. Four people were reported to have been seriously injured. The Hungarian public prosecutor’s office is said to have issued European arrest warrants against two individuals from Italy, one Albanian, one Syrian, and ten Germans.



The Hungarian police had already arrested Ilaria Salis from Italy and two activists from Germany, Tobias E. and Anna M. Ten months later, their trial began in Budapest for various offences including membership in a criminal organisation. Tobias E., who is from Berlin, agreed to a fast-track trial and is now awaiting early release after serving his sentence.

Photo: Helsinki Antifascists