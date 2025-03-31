Activists occupy Manchester arms factory

Dean Group involved in production of sniper sights at Elbit Kent facility

~ Cristina Sykes ~

Activists from Palestine Action this morning occupied the rooftop of the Dean Group facility in Irlam, Manchester. They smashed windows and solar panels, hung banners, and covered the premises in blood-red paint. The same facility was targeted last July at the height of Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Dean Group International uses a specialised technique called “investment casting” to manufacture components for arms companies, for purposes including “weapons, missiles, radar, and communications equipment”. Its clients include Elbit’s subsidiary, Instro Precision, which activists verified last summer when they broke into the Kent-based factory.

According to a Palestine Action spokesperson, said the company’s “role in supplying critical components to the Israeli military means they are directly involved in the oppression and killing of Palestinians. As long as these companies enable the production of weapons which are ‘tested’ on Palestinians, we will continue to take action to disrupt their operations”.

Police used a crane and three climbers to remove the activists from the roof and arrest them. Palestine Action vowed to continue actions against factories that form part of Israel’s military supply chain.

Photos: Direct Action Images