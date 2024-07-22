Palestine Action invade and damage two Elbit suppliers

Component manufacturers Dean Group International and Ametek Airtechnology targeted for business with the Israeli arms company

Palestine Action says its activists have broken into two factories which are part of Elbit’s supply chain, causing extensive damage. One group invaded the premises of Manchester-based Dean Group International, and another broke into Ametek Airtechnology in Sunbury on Thames.

Dean Group International uses a specialised technique called “investment casting” to manufacture components for arms companies, including Elbit’s Kent-based subsidiary, Instro Precision. This was verified last month when activists broke into the latter factory.

Ametek Airtechnology specialises in thermal and motion control solutions for weapons including missiles, military vehicles and fighter jets — including Israeli F-35 fighter jets used to bomb in Gaza. Ametek’s subsidiary United Electronic Industries lists Elbit Systems as a “valued customer” – a connection which was also confirmed through sightings of deliveries to Elbit’s Shenstone-based subsidiary, UAV Engines Ltd.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said: “Without suppliers such as Dean Group International and Ametek, Elbit couldn’t make weaponry which is used to commit genocide. Whilst our government continues to facilitate Elbit’s crimes, Palestine Action will continue to use direct action to end the complicity and shut Elbit down”.