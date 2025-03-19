Teslas on fire as Musk prepares to colonise Mars

Richest man’s unhinged incompetence fuels backlash against oligarchy

A person dressed in black shot at several Tesla vehicles before igniting two of them at a repair facility in Las Vegas in the early hours of Tuesday morning (18 March). There were no injuries and the word “Resist” was spray-painted on the building. The FBI joint terrorism task force is involved in the investigation of this latest in a string of attacks intent on causing economic damage to the world’s richest man. In France, a Tesla dealership near Toulouse was attacked earlier this month, with an anarchist collective claiming responsibility.

In Berlin, four Tesla vehicles were set on fire in the early hours of Friday (14 March), with police not ruling out a “political motive” associated with Tesla owner Elon Musk’s partnership with Donald Trump and his support for the fascist AfD party in Germany.

In Colorado, Lucy Nelson was arrested last week for attacks on a Tesla dealersip, where “Nazi cars” was spray-painted on the building and Molotov cocktails thrown at four cars. Tesla fires were reported in Berlin the day after New Year’s and in Dresden the next month, involving four vehicles in total. In early March, the window of a Tesla store was sprayed with paint in central Berlin.

Meanwhile, Musk has said his SpaceX Starship rocket will head to Mars by the end of next year, as the company investigates several recent explosions in flight tests. Musk said he expected human landings around 2030. It remains unclear whether he intends to leave the Earth behind with anything still alive on it.