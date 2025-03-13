Tesla attacks, Iran repression, Mali teachers’ strike

World news in brief

~ Rob Latchford ~

Colorado police arrested Lucy Grace Nelson (40) on Monday outside a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, after a week long investigation into previous attacks on the dealership. “Nazi cars” had been spray-painted on the building and Molotov cocktails had been thrown at four cars worth a combined $220,000. Nelson (not the woman pictured) is charged with criminal intent to commit a felony, criminal mischief, and use of explosives or incendiary devices in the commission of a felony. Police say they arrested Nelson at the scene of previous attacks with bottles, petrol and pieces of cloth in her car.

“Tesla Takedown” protests have been taking place across the USA in recent days, with protesters calling for boycotts and gathering outside Tesla dealerships in several cities. Numerous protests have taken place in San Francisco outside showrooms and locations in the area.

Dissident arrested in Iran

The Iranian poet and writer Mehregan Namavar (37) was arrested last week. Despite repeated efforts, her family and lawyers have been unable to obtain any information about her health or whereabouts. The Kurdish NGO Hengaw reported Sunday (2 March) that Namavar was arrested by intelligence services in Dehdasht province.

Namavar had previously expressed her support for the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement by recording and sharing a video of dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi, calling for her release.

Strike in Mali

The controversial arrest of several teachers in the Niena region of Mali saw the beginning of an indefinite strike on Monday (3 March). Education unions have denounced the “unjust, illegal and inhumane” arrests of teachers by the police. These arrests were allegedly ordered by the backer of a private school. In protest, teachers stopped work in all schools in the Niena region.

The strike is indefinite, until the teachers have obtained satisfaction. The situation highlights the tensions between public teachers and private educational establishments in the country.

Top photo: A protester in Colombus, Ohio, February 2025. Wikimedia Commons.