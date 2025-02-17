Palestine activists deface BBC headquarters

Corporation accused of downplaying Israeli war crimes

~ Scott Harris ~

Palestine Action said its activists early today (17 February) targeted BBC’s headquarters in Portland Place, London, covering the outer ground floor in blood-red paint and breaking windows. The group blamed the BBC for “downplaying Israeli war crimes” while failing to “provide a platform for Palestinian voices”, making it “complicit in the genocide unfolding in Gaza”. This is the second time the group targets the building.

Photos: Martin Pope

In an open letter last November, more than 100 BBC staff wrote to its Director-General Tim Davie and Chief Executive Officer Deborah Turness, criticising the broadcaster for providing “favourable coverage to Israel” and failing to uphold a “basic journalistic tenet” when holding Israel to account. A year previously, eight BBC journalists sent a letter to Al Jazeera accusing the BBC of a “double standard in how civilians are seen”, given that it is “unflinching” in its reporting of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.