Recent Articles

Artificial Intelligence? Even the name doesn’t compute Starmer was dragged out to promote AI as hasty cover for his administration’s failings, and said exactly what he was expected to ~ Tabitha Troughton ~ A vast, flashy, rapacious, multi-tentacled parasite swarms the planet, embedding itself ever deeper into the collective psyche.

Seven anti-fascists wanted by Hungary turn themselves in Maja T offered fourteen years in plea deal for attacks at neo-Nazi ‘Day of Honor’ ~ Juju Alerta ~ Seven of the anti-fascists in hiding since the ‘Day of Honour’ events in Budapest have turned themselves in to German authorities, reported ABC Dresden on 20 January.

A tsunami is made of many droplets The mismanagement of Thames Water is not the first scandal of its kind, but when our very water is at risk it is time to stop letting rich people pretend they are best left in charge ~ Rob Ray ~ Back in the 2000s, before it was all being run by TfL, I wrote a

The bizarre ritual of re-elections in Belarus While heavy repression will prevent any mass protests, resistance from below continues ~ Nikita Ivansky ~ On Sunday 26 January Alexander Lukashenko will be re-elected for his seventh term as president; in contrast to the 2020 elections, which became a culmination of political mobilisation for hundreds of thousands of Belarusians, this round of re-elections is