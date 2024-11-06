Bristol residents blockade Elbit site

Barclays Plc and corporate lobby firm APCO recently cut ties with the Israeli arms company

~ Scott Harris ~

Dozens of residents and local activists this morning (6 November) blockaded the entrance to the Elbit Systems production facility in Northern Bristol. According to a press release by the residents, at approximately 7am this morning protestors arrived outside Elbit Systems with banners and Palestine flags.

The protestors formed a line to encourage workers to join them and prevent vehicles from entering the site in response to their concerns about the current conflict in Gaza. Protestors were singing and calling for workers to join the group in order to prevent Elbit Systems from functioning as normal for the day.

Elbit’s Bristol HQ is used by the company to oversee its British operations, and has previously been targeted by Palestine solidarity activists. Jan Taylor who lives near the site was quoted: “Elbit has persistently ignored Bristol residents’ cries to stop supporting genocide in Gaza! Imagine if it was our children being carpet bombed? Elbit needs to acknowledge their part in this”.

The protest comes shortly after it was announced that Barclays Plc had completed its divestment from the Israeli arms company following a series of coordinated paint attacks over the last months.

Corporate lobby firm APCO has also dropped its Elbit portfolio. In September, the first action against APCO’s premises saw three activists locked-on in front of their 40 Strand, London offices, having first drenched the site in red paint with a banner reading “Stop lobbying for Genocide.