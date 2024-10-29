Freedom News Review 29.10.2024

Items discussed in this program: German antifascist arrests and deportations • Valencia square occupation for decent housing • Lisbon riots after police racist killing • Escalation in Chiapas • UK budget and Labour’s capitalist cult of growth • Tommy Robinson sentencing and the threat of fascist “victimhood”
Recent Articles
Portugal: Riots in Lisbon after police kill father of two
While the community highlights a pattern of racism, violence, and police impunity, authorities have responded by ramping up police presence ~ Mateo Sgambati ~ Nights of unrest have unfolded in Lisbon for the past week, following the police killing on 21 October of Odair Moinz, a 43-year-old Cape Verdean father of two.
Book review: No Harmless Power
This warts-and-all bio of Nestor Makhno is folksy and refreshing ~ bob ness ~ I’m an old-fashioned guy, a romantic, even.
Antifascist in hiding arrested in Berlin
Solidarity actions being organised with “Nanuk”, accused of attacking Nazis in Saxony ~ Juju Alerta ~ Anti-fascist Thomas J., also referred to as “Nanuk”, was arrested by investigators from the Saxony State Criminal Police Office in Berlin on Monday 21 October, reported German media.
Plaça de Valencia occupation for decent housing
A daily program turned the square into a space for community life, political action, training and meeting ~ Ainhoa Lleida, Directa ~ The rain does not prevent the fourth night of the protest camp for housing and against tourism in Valencia from going ahead.
Education and autonomy in times of ecological collapse
Zapatista education promotes a relationship with knowledge based on the needs and questions of students and communities ~ Ana Paula Morel, from Teia Dos Povos ~ In the corn fields of the Lacandon Jungle in Mexico, it used to take three months to harvest; however, with the ecological catastrophe caused by the “capitalist hydra”, the
