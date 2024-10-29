Freedom News
Freedom News Review 29.10.2024

Freedom News Review 29.10.2024

Analysis,

Items discussed in this program: German antifascist arrests and deportations • Valencia square occupation for decent housing • Lisbon riots after police racist killing • Escalation in Chiapas • UK budget and Labour’s capitalist cult of growth • Tommy Robinson sentencing and the threat of fascist “victimhood”

