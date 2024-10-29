Freedom News Review 29.10.2024

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Portugal: Riots in Lisbon after police kill father of two While the community highlights a pattern of racism, violence, and police impunity, authorities have responded by ramping up police presence ~ Mateo Sgambati ~ Nights of unrest have unfolded in Lisbon for the past week, following the police killing on 21 October of Odair Moinz, a 43-year-old Cape Verdean father of two.

Book review: No Harmless Power This warts-and-all bio of Nestor Makhno is folksy and refreshing ~ bob ness ~ I’m an old-fashioned guy, a romantic, even.

Antifascist in hiding arrested in Berlin Solidarity actions being organised with “Nanuk”, accused of attacking Nazis in Saxony ~ Juju Alerta ~ Anti-fascist Thomas J., also referred to as “Nanuk”, was arrested by investigators from the Saxony State Criminal Police Office in Berlin on Monday 21 October, reported German media.

Plaça de Valencia occupation for decent housing A daily program turned the square into a space for community life, political action, training and meeting ~ Ainhoa ​​Lleida, Directa ~ The rain does not prevent the fourth night of the protest camp for housing and against tourism in Valencia from going ahead.