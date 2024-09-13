Jury refuses to convict Palestine activists

No verdict returned after judge rules out any lawful excuse for April military firm raid

~ Cristina Sykes ~

A jury at Bradford Crown Court today refused to convict four Palestine Action defendants who shut down an Israel-supplying military electronics firm in April.

The activists occupied the premises of Teledyne Defence and Space in Shipley for over 14 hours, to prevent its manufacture of weapons parts used for Israeli war crimes in Gaza. The site was granted at least 86 licenses for the export of weapons to Israel between 2009 and 2014. For the duration of the occupation, activists used sledgehammers to break apart the site — smashing the roof, windows, and interior premises — with damage of £571,383 alleged in Court. Following their arrest, one of the four activists was remanded in prison for one month, and another remanded for three months.

While one of the four self-represented throughout the trial, the other three opted to dismiss their counsel following the conclusion of evidence — and the judge’s decision to deny them all of their defences. While making closing speeches, the activists reminded jurors of their right to acquit according to their conscience. When the judge was asked for clarification on this by the jury, she told the jury that no one is able to direct the jury to convict but they must follow the legal directions which rule out any lawful excuse for the action taken. Subsequently, they refused to return a verdict.

In their evidence, the activists spoke of the necessity of taking action against Israel’s crimes, and particularly in Britain — which fostered the Zionist project and continues to arm it. One activist, Ruby Hamill, 20, stated: “I hope to continue to be a part of a movement that was giving people in such depraved circumstances a bit of hope, hope that the self-proclaiming democracies would listen to the citizens, despite not listening to the millions weekly on the streets, choosing to demonise us instead”.

A retrial is expected in February 2026.

Photo: Palestine Action Media