Palestine activists crash prison van into Elbit research hub

Six activists arrested after causing damage inside northern Bristol arms factory

Palestine Action says its activists early this morning (6 August) invaded Elbit Systems’ highly secured Bristol research and manufacturing hub, using a prison van to smash through the outer perimeter. The facility in Filton is described as a research, development, and manufacturing hub for electronic warfare, land vehicle, simulation, and vision technologies. According to Palestine Action, Filton’s is a key premises for the Israeli arms company’s UK business, and Freedom of Information disclosures show it has existent export licenses for the sale of weaponry to Israel.

The group published a video showing “a glimpse of how actionists used a repurposed prison van to break inside” the facility. This is the first time the group targets the Filton site, while Elbit’s “UAV Engines” site in Staffordshire has been disrupted for five consecutive days by activists locking-on and community mass pickets.

The Filton site was opened in July of last year, with Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotevely in attendance. Products seen inside the factory are the same as those used in the Gaza genocide, including Elbit’s Torch-X command and control systems, Thor quadcopter drones, and nv33 Night Vision technologies.

Elbit Systems, more broadly, supplies up to 85% of Israel’s military drones and land-based equipment, while its British exports to Israel mostly concern drone and aircraft components, military electronics, and target and acquisition systems.

~ Christina Sykes