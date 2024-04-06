Palestine Action targets High Peak Steels

Palestine Action continues to target those who enable Elbit and the arms industry; yesterday, they targeted the Glossop steel suppliers.

Anonymous activists from Palestine Action targeted High Peak Steels based at Brookfield Industrial Estate in Glossop. The activists covered the premises in red paint and spray painted messages on the premises and trucks, including ‘Drop Elbit’, ‘Child killers’ and ‘Free Palestine’. Simultaneously, substances were poured into the fuel tanks of High Peaks Steel’s trucks to sabotage the vehicles. High Peak Steels, which openly claims to supply products for the aerospace and defence sector, regularly delivers steel to Elbit’s UAV Engines factory in Shenstone. UAV Engines Ltd is owned by Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, Elbit Systems, who market their weaponry as “battle-tested” on the Palestinian people. The drone engine manufactured is the R902(W) Wankel engine“, which powers Elbit’s Hermes 450 drone used to surveil and massacre people in Palestine. Recently, this drone was used in a calculated killing of 7 aid workers, including three British citizens.

Elbit Systems supplies 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land-based equipment, as well as digital warfare, missiles, bombs, bullets and more. To arm the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Elbit has “ramped up production“, and their workers have said they feel like “civil soldiers” by arming Israel at this time. Since October 7th, the Israeli military has killed over 33,000 Palestinians, injured over 75,000 and destroyed over 70,000 housing units.