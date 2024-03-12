Palestine Action targets ‘Security and Policing’ arms fair organisers 

Hours before the UK government’s ‘Security and Policing’ fair was scheduled, Palestine Action targeted the organisers of the arms fair – ADS group. Activists covered the London offices of ADS group in red paint, symbolising their complicity in Palestinian bloodshed.

The ‘Security & Policing’ arms fair is a Home Office event that brings together arms companies, cops, spies, border guards, and delegations from other countries, including Israel. Participants of the event include Israel’s Elbit Systems, BAE Systems and L-3 Harris — all of whom are known suppliers for the Israeli military.

“Collaborating with Israel and their weapons trade demonstrates our government’s ongoing complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Palestine Action will take necessary measures to intervene, disrupt and expose those who are gathering to profit from Palestinian deaths.”



~ A Palestine Action spokesperson

Elbit Systems is Israel’s largest arms firm, whose supply of weapons has been described as “crucial” to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. They supply 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land-based equipment, as well as tanks, bullets, bombs and missiles.

ADS group—event organisers—represents and advocates for the world’s largest arms companies. The Group offers arms companies exclusive access to arms fairs to gain market and stakeholder access for weapons sales, business and network support, government lobbying, and access to politicians. Their events have been attended by scores of MPs, with ADS themselves undertaking lobbying and influencing on behalf of their weapons trade members.

Since October 7th, Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, injured over 72,000 and displaced the vast majority of the Gazan population.

This action occurred before Netpol’s planned protest at the Home Office from 6 PM yesterday.