Palestine Action targets F-35 part supplier 

Activists from Palestine Action targeted Smith Metals headquarters in Bedfordshire over their complicity in the Gaza genocide. Windows were cracked, and red paint was sprayed across the building, symbolising the bloodshed of the Palestinian people. This is the second action against Smith Metals by Palestine Action, as activists recently hit the premises on November 6, 2023.

“Whilst the brutality of the occupation rages on, we will continue to increase our actions against Israel’s war machine. Politicians insist on parroting the Israeli propaganda line and have continued to uphold our complicity in genocide. Therefore, it’s up to the people to take direct action.”



~ Palestine Action spokesperson

Smith Metals website confirms they supply components for the F-35 fighter jet, which Israel uses in their bombardments of Gaza. Despite a Dutch court banning the export of parts for F-35 fighter jets, companies such as Smiths Metals continue to supply components for weaponry, which is currently being used to commit genocide. Since October 7th, the Israeli military has killed over 35,500 Palestinians, injured over 71,000 and displaced the vast majority of the Gazan population.