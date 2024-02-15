Palestine Action targets BNY Mellon

Activists from Palestine Action drenched the Manchester offices of Bank of New York (BNY) Mellon in red paint to symbolise the bank’s complicity in Palestinian bloodshed. They also sprayed a message calling for Elbit to be shut down.

BNY Mellon invested over £10 million in Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons firm, Elbit Systems, who provide 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet, land-based equipment, and missiles, bullets, and other weaponry.

Using Elbit’s weapons, Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza. Most recently, the occupiers have begun massacring Palestinians in Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians were told to go in order to be safe. Over the past few months, over 28,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 12,000 of whom are children.

After similar actions, four other companies have ended their association with Elbit’s deadly trade in the past three months. These include Elbit’s weapons transporters Kuehne+Nagel, recruiters iO associates, property managers Fisher German and website designers Naked Creativity. Palestine Action will continue to target all those who allow Elbit to continue their business of genocide until they declare they’ve cut all ties.