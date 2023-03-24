Trash guerilla: Bins to block Paris!

Freedom reports good praxis from our comrades in Paris, via Paris Luttes:

Let’s block Paris with bins!

The place for bins is on the road to block the traffic!

Today, one of our most strategic allies in blocking our logistics-based society is … the bin!

Thanks to our comrades in the striking waste services, we have a unique opportunity to blockade our cities:

Put the mountains of garbage on the roads to block the cars and the traffic!

No reason for them to stay on the pavement, no reason for our disabled friends, our pushchairs, the elderly … to be forced to make detours.

To block Paris, to obliterate without violence, to paralyse the city, to bring the state to its knees:

THE PLACE OF THE BINS IS ON THE ROAD TO BLOCK EVERYTHING!

Image: Cerveaux non disponibles