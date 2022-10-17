BREAKING: Judge throws out case against the Bristol 3 who shut down Israel’s largest arms firm in Bristol

Judge declares the activists NOT GUILTY and rules ‘no case to answer’ as Elbit failed to prove their activities were lawful.

This morning, three activists appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court, Marlborough St, having been charged with aggravated trespass. The British state attempted to prosecute the trio in response to the successful occupation of Elbit System’s Headquarters at the Aztec West (Almondsbury) site in Bristol in November 2021.

The Bristol site was occupied on the anniversary of the signing of the Balfour declaration, through which Britain established the grounds for the violent occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian land. Palestine Action work to undermine this British complicity in Israeli apartheid, by preventing Israel’s largest arms company, Elbit Systems, from operating and manufacturing in this country.

Despite a round-the-clock rapid response to the site by police, who also deployed police dogs, the roof of the site was occupied for a day, halting operations and meaning Elbit could not resume its ‘business of bloodshed’. Meanwhile the offices were covered in blood-red paint, symbolically marking the site as responsible for spilling the blood of Palestinians through the brutal products Elbit manufactures.

Image: Palestine Action