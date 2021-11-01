Communique from R-AT: Central School of Trespass

A broad coalition of squatters, anarchists and activists gathered at the newly occupied School of Trespass in Farringdon, North London, on the weekend of 16th/17th October to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill that is currently passing through the House of Lords and threatens to further criminalise and persecute the lifestyles of Gypsy-Roma-Traveller peoples here in the UK as well as making many forms of protest illegal. It is the latest incarnation of a lively and rambunctious resistance movement formed under the banner of Resisting Anti-Trespass that have been involved in an ongoing campaign to creatively requisition disused properties to highlight the encroaching persecution threatened by the Conservative government since 2010. The Tories successfully criminalised trespass in residential properties in 2012, a year after evicting the largest traveller site in Europe at Dale Farm in 2011, and since then have been organising for the coup de grace to completely outlaw all forms of trespass as well as many types of protest. Other actions this year have included the occupation of disused police stations by the Serious Annoyance, the R-AT crew seizing a pizzeria in Soho to dish out free pizza, and the reopening of a gay sauna in Vauxhall for use by members of the queer and trans community it once excluded.

R-AT are one of many currently active groups organising to resist the incoming criminalisation of trespass. According to their website they are “a decentralised network of squatters and vagabonds resisting the proposal and enforcement of the new anti-trespass measures included in the upcoming bill, first announced in the 2019 Tory manifesto … To fight this bill that endangers our very ways of life, we are calling for autonomous actions. We support a diversity of tactics. Let’s take action!” They were joined at the Weekend of Resistance by members of the No Fixed Abode Travellers and Supporters, “a diverse collective of people who have come together to highlight the current issues that affect all Travellers and the nomadic way of life“, and featured workshops on practical squatting, creative resistance, feminist self-defence and much more, including crowbar use 101 and barricade challenges. The event took place a year to the day since the first London Intersquat in many years. The weekend is the latest instance of a vibrant and lively resurgence in the state of squatting across the UK, bolstered by the ongoing resistance at the Wendover anti-HS2 site, where bailiffs continue to try to evict people holding an extensive tunnel network underground.

We received the following communique from occupiers of the Central School of Trespass: