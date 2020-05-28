Financial support for the protests in Minneapolis

As many readers will be aware, today marks the third day of protest in the US city of Minneapolis following the brutal murder of George Floyd by white police officer.

Understandably, many people in the UK are looking for ways to support the protests and the wider movement to protect black lives in the United States (and beyond). For this reason we are sharing links to fundraisers set up by Floyd’s family, as well local organisations supporting the protests and fighting for a world without cops and cages:

Minnesota Freedom Fund – Organisation which pays cash bail for those imprisoned for criminal or immigration offence (including protestors). Donate here

Black Visions Collective – Black, Trans, and Queer led organization based in the Twin Cities (Minneapolis and Saint Paul), Minnesota organising to dismantle systems of oppression and violence. We are determined in our pursuit of dignity and equity for all. Donate here.

Reclaim the Block – A coalition to demand that Minneapolis divest from policing and invest in long-term alternatives. Donate here.

And last but by no means least: The Official Floyd Family fundraiser.

Racist police violence is, by no means, a problem confined to the United States. Since 1990, almost 1800 people in England and Wales have died in police custody or following contact with the police, of which 14% were black. Indeed, according to data collected by the charity INQUEST, BAME people are disproportionately killed as a result of use of force or restraint by the police.

Over the next few days we will be sharing further information and resources on the struggle against police violence in Britain. For the time being people could do a lot worse than to get to know The United Friends and Families Campaign and the London Campaign Against Police and State Violence.

Carl Spender