Callout for submissions: help fundraise for Mutual Aid groups

A number of groups have come together to help get funds for the COVID- 19 Mutual Aid groups which have formed in the past week in the UK. Here is their callout:

As the global pandemic is upon us, a number of mutual aid groups have started forming across the country. These groups aim to provide community support to those who are more at risk from the virus: be it help with running errands or cooking. This is a wonderful example of mutual aid and solidarity!

To help raise funds to support this fantastic work, we are holding a design competition and will subsequently be selling T-shirts on a non-profit basis to raise funds and keep these organisations in food, fuel, and supplies in general.

From the 20th of March till the 3rd of April we will be accepting design submissions which we will then put up for a public poll over the following weekend. The favourites will be printed.

Entries must be in a single colour, as they will be screen printed.

Submissions should be sent as .pdf files to [email protected]

The chosen designs will are be rewarded with a T-shirt and some assorted prizes tbd.

T-shirts will be available in several sizes from the 10th of April at a cost of £15, with the option to make an additional donation.

Funds will be shared directly and regularly with groups to help them buy critical supplies and carry on their amazing efforts. This will be done in co-ordination with those helping to organise the efforts on a national level and will happen immediately and without stymie.

You can find out more information about COVID- 19 Mutual Aid here.

Find out how to set up a mutual aid group and access other resources here.

Supported by:

Punx UK

Sabcat

The Anarchist Federation

Freedom News Editor

Seditionist

We Shall Overcome

Bookfair 2020

Autonomous Design Collective

Class War