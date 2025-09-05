Freedom seeks contributions to Winter print issue

Our title theme this time: “Watching them watching us”—deadline 4 October

As long as there has been power, there has been resistance: just like those in power have always tried to tighten their grip and gain ever more control, people have always spoken out, pushed back and reclaimed their lives. In this present moment, we are seeing struggles around the crushing of protest, with state and corporate forces using ever closer and more detailed surveillance of popular resistance.

For the Winter 2025 issue of Freedom, we want to hear your stories about what those in power are doing—and also how we are pushing back. How they are trying to make us governable numbers on a spreadsheet, but at the same time how we are miles ahead of their game and watching them as well.

Please send us your writing about:

Surveillance from above

Information-gathering from below

The struggle to be able to protest at all

Lessons from history about resisting this kind of power-grab

How we have created our own forms of community and counter-power instead.

Articles should be about 800 or 1,600 words long. Copy deadline: 4 October .

Email your contribution—or a shorter pitch if you need encouragement—to [email protected]

Image: Steve on Flickr CC BY-NC-SA 2.0