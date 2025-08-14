Anarchist New Review: Is there anything Yvette Cooper can’t do wrong?

Andy and Simon look at the Home Secretary’s ongoing blundering around proscription as arrest numbers for terrorist pensioners skyrocket and tens of thousands of people on social media simply ignore her orders.

On the other side of the aisle, meanwhile, her efforts to get out in front of the far-right rumour machine appear to be leading her into yet another mess as she hands off responsibility for releasing ethnicity data to top cops, opening the door for Farage and co to simply pick their targets. Oh and she’s about to kick a bunch of refugees currently held in hotels onto council homeless lists, which can only help matters.

Then over the road at Number 11, Rachel Reeves is merrily tearing up yet more planning rules in her rush for Growth via the Heathrow Third Runway project, which is looking more ludicrous with every additional tree taken by this year’s wildfires …