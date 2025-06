Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Anti-militarists claim arson of Amazon and Deutsche Telekom vehicles Amazon targeted for complicity in Israel’s Gaza genocide, Telekom for cooperation with the German military and Elon Musk’s Starlink—communiqé ~ Juju Alerta ~ An anti-militarist group has claimed responsibility for setting fire to a total of 35 commercial vehicles from Amazon and Deutsche Telekom in Berlin in the early hours of Tuesday.

Breaking the siege on Gaza Israel’s interception of the Madleen and Egypt’s crackdown on thousands marching to Rafah will not stop resistance to systematic starvation ~ Josie Ó Súileabháin ~ During last week more than 4,000 people gathered in Cairo to march together by foot to Gaza, demanding the immediate entry of the trucks of humanitarian aid waiting at the

Israel’s greatest threat isn’t Iran or Hamas, but its own hubris A people whose entire existence depends solely on military might is destined to end up in the darkest corners of destruction, and ultimately, in defeat ~ Orly Noy ~ It has been more than 46 years since I left Iran with my family at the age of nine.

The empire’s death engine strikes again Israel’s attack on Iran marks the latest phase of global war capitalism—subcontracted settler-colonialism and genocidal thanatopolitics converge, as Western regimes and their enemies arm and threaten with Armageddon ~ Blade Runner ~ The Israeli state has escalated once again, launching war on Iran with a large-scale strike—Operation Rising Lion—which began on June 13, hitting over