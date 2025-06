Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Dockers successfully block arms shipment to Israel French and Italian dockworkers unite in practical resistance to the Israeli genocide in Gaza ~ David TNnzk ~ On Thursday, 5 June, workers at the port of Marseille unionised with CGT and backed by a solidarity presidium, successfully refused three containers full of military equipment which were scheduled to be loaded onto the Contship Era,

Palestine activists target Newcastle BBC, London Leonardo offices “It is the duty of ordinary citizens to take direct action against the institutions perpetrating the genocide in Gaza”, says group ~ Scott Harris ~ Palestine Action says its activists early this morning targeted the Newcastle offices of the BBC and the London headquarters of weapons manufacturer Leonardo.

Not again with the Burqa Ban? As Reform UK splits over a stale debate, Muslim women’s voices remain conspicuously absent ~ James Horton ~ Many had thought very little about Sarah Pochin upon her tight win in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election on May 1st.

Russia: Anarchist partisans sabotage the war machine The trial and sentencing of Ruslan Sidiki has exposed both the terror of an authoritarian state and the power of clandestine direct action ~ Josie Ó Súileabháin ~ At the Ryazan garrison military court, Judge Oleg Shishov on 23 May sentenced Ruslan Sidiki to 29 years of imprisonment for bombing railway tracks leading to the