Surge in organising for Palestine in London

The escalation of opposition, as Israel intensifies its attack on Gaza, is especially inconvenient for the UK government

~ Scott Harris ~

The last several weeks have witnessed a surge in organising in support of Palestine in London. While the Israeli government first announced and then launched another extension of its invasion of Gaza, the British government was slow to respond, while activists took their anger to the streets.

On Monday 5th May, the Israeli cabinet approved the expansion of the invasion of Gaza, publicly admitting the intention to keep a permanent military presence in the Strip. Continuing to openly express the far right’s genocidal intentions, Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich promised that “Gaza will be entirely destroyed”. With the death toll approaching 70,000, living conditions in Gaza are already impossible, with dire warnings of famine.

As expected, the government in London initially gave out the weakest condemnation possible. Hamish Falconer, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, condemned any attempt to annex land in Gaza and said that ministers “strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s operations”. However, when pressed on whether Israel’s actions are condemned as ethnic cleansing, he dismissed it as a question to the courts. The BBC also played down Israeli actions, euphemistically calling them a plan to ‘capture’ Gaza.

Grassroots resistance was quicker to respond. Palestine Solidarity Campaign protested with other groups against the BBC on the 8th of May. Other groups were already organising in the run-up to Nakba day, marking the mass displacement of Palestinians in the 1948 war. Students from ICL Action for Palestine held a week of action on 5-9 May with workshops, teach-outs and a rally. A mass teach-out took place on the last day, which included many groups from several of London’s universities and University and College Union. At King’s College London, students and staff opposed hosting the London Defence Conference, leading to confrontation with police. A few days later, on the 13th of May, students relaunched the solidarity encampment, and undeterred by intimidation tactics and harassment by security staff.

Protest outside the Israeli Embassy, 24 May. Photo: Peter Marshall

Meanwhile, Palestine Action targeted ADS, which lobbies Parliament on behalf of Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems. Nearly three-quarters of Co-op members voted for a ban on Israeli-produced goods from the stores. The UK chapter of the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network was active as well, with weekly Friday pickets in front of New Scotland Yard and on weekdays in front of the parliament. Nakba Day itself was commemorated with a large demonstration organised by numerous groups.

The momentum is strong and it is impossible to list all activities, direct actions, demonstrations or civil disobedience events in the last weeks.

On the legal front, the High Court has been hearing a case against the British government by Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq over a loophole allowing sales of parts for F35 fighter jets to Israel. Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal confirmed that the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman had no power to allow the police to impose additional restrictions on protests, which were used repeatedly on pro-Palestine demonstrations.

Finally, on 20th May British Foreign Secretary David Lammycondemned calls to “purify Gaza” by expelling Palestinians as repellent, monstrous and extremist. Keir Starmer joined Canadian and French Prime Ministers in a joint statement condemning the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza. The only immediate consequence, however, has been the UK government suspending negotiations on a new trade deal with Israel and reviewing the 2030 road-map for bilateral relations.

While many are disappointed by the late condemnation and limited government action, protesters say what matters is that organising and pressure achieve results, and that consistent successes will de-normalise the genocide in Gaza.

Top photo: kclstands4justice