Palestine activists target arms company landlords

Discovery Park Ltd “profit from mass murder” in Gaza by leasing to Instro Precision, say protesters

~ Scott Harris ~

Palestine Action says its activists early this morning (May 29) targeted the registered London address of Discovery Park Ltd, landlords of the Instro Precision weapons factory in Kent. The front windows were smashed and the premises were covered in red paint “to demonstrate against the company’s involvement in arming the Gaza genocide”, said the group in a press release.

Instro Precision is owned by Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons company against which the group has repeatedly taken direct action. It produces targeting gear including SpectroXR imaging systems for Israel’s Skylark drones. Thousands of the ‘XACT’ weapons sights systems manufactured by Instro have been delivered to the Israeli military.

According to recent FOI disclosures, Instro Precision was granted over a dozen weapons export licenses for the shipment of arms to Israel in 2024.

“We will not allow companies on our doorstep to profit from mass murder. Discovery Park must evict Elbit, or expect Palestine Action”, said the group.

Photos: Direct Action Images